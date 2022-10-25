Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to 25 per cent
Provincial government has a target of 1.5 million homes being built in 10 years
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the move makes Ontario's tax rate the highest in Canada and seeks to discourage foreign speculation.
The Progressive Conservative government previously increased the non-resident speculation tax from 15 per cent to 20 in March, and expanded it to cover the whole province, instead of just the Greater Golden Horseshoe area of southern Ontario.
Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark is also set to introduce a piece of housing legislation Tuesday, as the government sets out to hit a target of 1.5 million homes being built in 10 years.
Clark says in a statement that raising the tax is another step toward ending Ontario's housing crisis.
The government's previous housing bill was one to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, that would allow the heads of those cities to veto council votes that conflict with building housing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?