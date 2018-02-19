Report on Ontario high schools rebuffs claim they can't improve student performance

Ontario high schools can improve student performance regardless of challenges, the Fraser Institute said in its annual ranking of secondary schools released on Sunday.

The right-leaning think-tank's Report Card on Ontario's Secondary Schools 2019 ranks 738 anglophone and francophone public and Catholic schools and a small number of independent schools based on nine academic indicators derived from standardized provincial reading, writing and math tests.

Angela MacLeod, a senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute, said contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

"We often hear excuses in Ontario that schools can't improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise," said MacLeod.

As an example, the report shows Stamford Collegiate Secondary School in Niagara Falls is the second-fastest improving school in the province — rising from a score of 3.2 out of 10 in 2014 to 5.3 in 2018 — despite 55 per cent of students having special needs.

Over the same period, St. Patrick's High School in Ottawa — with a 61 per cent English-as-a-second-language (ESL) population and 17 per cent of students having special needs — improved its score from 4.6 to 6.4, the report said.

"The Report Card offers parents information they can't easily get anywhere else, about how their child's school performs over time and compares to other schools in Ontario," MacLeod said.