Ford government to scrap regional health agencies, create new 'super agency,' NDP says

The Ontario NDP says it has obtained a draft of a government bill that would dissolve the province's Local Health Integration Networks and create a "super agency" to oversee the health system.

The bill appears to confirm what CBC News revealed last month — that the Ford government intends to scrap the LHINs and replace them with centralized oversight.

The bill is called the Health System Efficiency Act. It gives the health minister and the so-called super agency the power to force the mergers or closures of any institutions that provide health services, such as hospitals, long-term care homes or community health centres.

During a news conference at Queen's Park, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the ultimate goal of the bill is to reduce public health services.

"It's very clear in this bill that the privatization of health care is the agenda," Horwath told reporters.

She said the bill would allow the new agency to "farm out" health-care services to other organizations, including private corporations. It also proves the Progressive Conservative government has made up its mind on health-care changes, and that it will not be conducting public consultations in good faith, she said.

"Health-care privatization in our province is a non-starter. It's a deal-breaker," Horwath added. "And if Doug Ford plows ahead with this health-care privatization bill, he has got one hell of a fight on his hands."

The text of the bill says the minister may "order one or more health-service providers … to do anything to integrate the health system "including to stop providing certain services, to transfer its services to a different location, or to cease operating entirely."

Horwath said the draft bill was delivered to her staff late Wednesday, though she did not say who provided it.

While the NDP cannot verify the authenticity of the bill, Horwath said the draft is written in typical parliamentary language and format.