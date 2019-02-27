Ontario minister says cutting jobs is not the intent of new health-care legislation

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the intent of new health-care legislation introduced this week is not to reduce jobs but to improve patient care.

In an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning, Elliott said the health-care system is "broken" and the consolidation of agencies that will occur through the legislation tabled in the Ontario Legislature on Tuesday will help to fix it.

Under the People's Health Care Act, 2019, the provincial government would create a new agency called Ontario Health. The super-agency will be formed by dissolving the province's 14 Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and merging their duties with those of six other health agencies, including Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth Ontario.

The agencies collectively employ some 10,500 people. Elliott said Wednesday that thousands of workers will be included in the new super-agency.

"We are not looking at reducing jobs," she said.

"What we are looking at is improving patient efficiency. We are restructuring the system in many respects, moving people into different positions within that structure, because the way things are operating within the LHIN structure, it's not working right now. And providers are operating in silos. We want to break down those silos.

"What we are saying is a lot of those jobs will still continue to be necessary."

Elliott said patient care will not be interrupted as the provincial government creates local teams to co-ordinate care. The transformation of the health-care system will take time, she added.

"As we transition, we are transitioning gradually so that patient care will not be affected."

As for concerns raised by NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Elliott said the provincial government is not trying to increase privatization in the health-care system.

"What is necessary and what we are doing is to centre care around patients, integrate care for them, and have them continue to pay for their services using their OHIP card. We are not intending to advance privatization. That is not the intention of this legislation."

CBC News was first to reveal the health-system merger plans with a report in January on the provincial government's intention to dissolve the LHINs. Since then, leaked documents obtained by the NDP, including draft legislation, revealed more about the changes the government was considering.