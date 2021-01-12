Ontario long-term care homes need 'immediate emergency intervention,' advocates say

Long-term care homes in Ontario need "immediate emergency intervention with whatever resources are available" to prevent more deaths from COVID-19, advocates said on Tuesday.

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, a network of more than 400 grassroots community organizations, said the province needs to hire more personal support workers without further delay. Basic care is needed right now, she said.

"There is no care without staffing. You need the staff to provide the care. That's the bottom line," Mehra said.

"At this point, the levels have dropped to the lowest that anyone in the sector has ever seen. It's an emergency. Immediately, we need emergency intervention."

Mehra said staff could be drawn from the ranks of primary care and community care workers, retired nurses, paramedics and members of the military. She said it needs to be "all hands on deck" and the province should follow the lead of Quebec in launching a recruitment strategy.

"The military needs to be brought in," she said. "There is no way out of this. Vaccine or not, the staffing has crumbled in the homes and they need to get staff in there to provide care. It needs to happen immediately."

Her comments came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a second state of emergency and issued a provincial stay-at-home order that starts on Thursday.

New modelling presented on Tuesday before the announcement of new provincial restrictions shows that nearly 40 per cent of long-term care facilities, or 252 homes, have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Since Jan. 1, 198 long-term care residents and two staff members have died of COVID-19. Forecasts suggest there will be more long-term care home deaths in the second wave than in the first wave, when 1,815 long-term care residents died.

Ford and his ministers announced no new changes specifically for long-term care at their news conference.

Health Minister Christine Elliott claimed the province is "building that iron ring around the long-term care homes by the vaccinations that we're doing."

Mehra said there is no "iron ring" around long-term care homes in Ontario.

"It's mythical. It does not exist," she said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, meanwhile, said at least 10,000 more staff members are needed in long-term care and infection prevention and control experts are needed in every long-term care home.