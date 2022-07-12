Ford calls on feds to up Ontario's health-care spending, opposition parties point finger at province

Ontario's opposition parties want the Progressive Conservative government to spend more on health services as emergency rooms come under strain.

Premier Doug Ford is in Victoria this week, where Canada's premiers have called on the federal government to increase their share of health-care spending.

But back in Ontario, the NDP and Liberals say Ford's government must also commit to spending more within the province to sustain critical health services.

The Opposition New Democrats pointed to a recent fiscal watchdog report that found Ontario spends less on health per person than other provinces.

Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns says the province should be spending a "workable amount" on health care as emergency rooms report temporary closures due to staffing shortages and patients face long wait times for services.

The provincial Liberals issued a similar call on Tuesday, saying the government should be spending more resources on recruiting and retaining staff and other measures to support the health system.