Ontario extends date to renew health cards

Ontarians now have until Sept. 30, 2022 to renew their health cards.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the province said health-care providers can continue to accept expired health cards following the previous deadline of Feb. 28.

"In response to the pandemic our government extended the renewal requirements for Ontario health cards," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott, in a statement.

"While the majority of Ontarians have continued to renew their documents throughout the pandemic, we are committed to ensuring all Ontarians have the opportunity to renew while continuing to access the care they need, when they need it."

The province says that anyone who is having difficulties renewing their health card can contact ServiceOntario at 1-866-532-316.