Province faces 'battle' if it doesn't kill proposed conservation changes, ex-head of Greenbelt Council warns

The former chair of Ontario's Greenbelt Council — who resigned in protest this weekend along with six other members — says the Ford government has a chance Monday to abandon a controversial piece of legislation that would put the province's environment at risk.

If it doesn't, David Crombie said in an interview with CBC Radio's Metro Morning: "They're going to find a battle on their hands."

So far, the government shows no sign of changing direction.

At issue is something called Schedule 6 — a small part of the government's omnibus COVID-19 recovery bill, Bill 229.

Critics, including Crombie, warn it would strip power from local conservation authorities and expand ministerial authority on zoning and other potentially sensitive environmental issues.

Premier Doug Ford's government has vowed, repeatedly, to not allow development in the Greenbelt — a permanently protected area of green space that surrounds the Golden Horseshoe area.

Crombie says he believes if the government compromises those natural systems, it will find itself "less and less" able to deal with natural forces, something that will cost the economy.

Here's how this story developed over the weekend.

What's at stake for environmental protections if Ontario government passes budget bill CBC News Video 6:01 Former federal cabinet minister and Toronto mayor David Crombie has resigned as head of Ontario's Greenbelt Council in protest over the omnibus budget bill that he says would strip power from local conservation authorities. 6:01

Amendment does not apply to the Greenbelt: Clark

At a news conference on Monday morning, Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark thanked Crombie and the six others who resigned for their service, and said he looks "forward to new perspectives on the council."

"For a while we've been in discussions with the council on my desire to expand the quality and quantity of the greenbelt ... but unfortunately, time and time again, the council failed to propose a strategy to help us achieve this," Clark said.

Clark insisted that every time a municipality has asked his government to open up the greenbelt "we've given them one simple answer: 'No.'"

Clark clarified that the amendment to Bill 229, which enhances the Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) doesn't apply to the greenbelt.

"The MZOs we have been making on non-greenbelt land have been at the request of local municipalities," Clark said, adding the expansion of the authorities have added 26,000 jobs, 3,700 long-term-care beds and affordable homes.

Clark went on to say although local conservation authorities will still be "obligated" to issue permits for the developments, the province would require the projects "lead to enhancements to the natural environment."

"The conservation authorities can attach any conditions to these permits that they feel are needed to enhance the environment based on science, but again this does not apply to the greenbelt," he said.