Ontario government will return to legislature to invoke notwithstanding clause over court ruling
The Ontario government says it will reconvene the legislature on Wednesday to introduce legislation that will enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law.
Move follows court ruling on provincial election financing law
