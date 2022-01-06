Ontario tells hospitals to stop non-urgent surgeries, procedures to preserve critical-care capacity

The Ontario government has instructed hospitals and health-care professionals to stop all non-urgent surgeries and procedures to preserve critical-care capacity and human resources.

Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for the Ontario health ministry, said in an email on Wednesday that the province is reinstating what it calls "Directive #2" in response to the growing spread of the Omicron variant.

"While this was not an easy decision, this time-limited measure will help preserve and increase hospital bed capacity by making between 1,200 to 1,500 acute/post-acute beds available as needed," Hilkene said.

"This decision will be closely monitored on an ongoing basis with the intention of bringing on surgical capacity as soon as safely possible."

More to come.