COVID-19 forces Ontario government to extend school March break for 2 weeks
The Ontario government is closing all publicly funded schools across the province for two weeks following March break due to concerns about COVID-19.
All publicly-funded schools will close from March 14 to April 5
Doug Ford's government said in a statement the move is "necessary to keep people safe" and based on the advice of Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.
It's unclear how this will affect other functions at schools, like child-care centres or other school-based programs.
Ontario has 59 cases of COVID-19, with 17 cases, including one infant, being confirmed earlier today.
