PC's motion on gender identity not government policy, education minister says

Ontario's education minister says a controversial motion on gender identity introduced at a weekend Progressive Conservative party convention is not government policy.

The resolution, introduced at the convention by parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen, declares gender identity a "Liberal ideology" and asks that references to it be removed from Ontario's sex-education curriculum.

Over the weekend, delegates at the convention voted in favour of having the resolution debated at next year's party gathering.

In the legislature on Monday, Education Minister Lisa Thompson said the motion is non-binding and not government policy.

Critics say resolution is dangerous

Critics have called the resolution dangerous and have called on Premier Doug Ford to denounce it.

Egale Canada, an advocacy group for members of the LGBTQ community, called the motion transphobic, saying gender identity is protected in Canada's Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code.