Ontario government to introduce legislation to cut gas, fuel taxes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is introducing legislation to temporarily reduce gasoline and fuel taxes.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the province said if passed, the gas tax would be reduced by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for a period of six months beginning July 1.

"Ongoing supply chain challenges and geopolitical conflicts are pushing up the cost of living from gas to groceries," said Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy.

"With these added pressures, families and businesses need extra help to keep costs low. That is why our government is bringing forward legislation to provide tax relief at the pumps and put money back into people's pockets."

The announcement comes as prices at the pump surge across Canada, and as Ontario prepares for a spring election campaign.

During the 2018 provincial election, Premier Doug Ford promised to cut gas prices by 10 cents per litre by reducing the provincial gas tax and scrapping Ontario's cap-and-trade system.

The government ended cap and trade — a move meant to lower prices by 4.3 cents — but that prompted the federal carbon tax backstop to kick in, cancelling out those savings.

This would be the first time Ontario has reduced the gas tax in over 30 years.