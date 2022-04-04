Ontario government to introduce legislation to lower gas tax: source

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government will introduce legislation on Monday to cut gasoline and fuel taxes, CBC News has learned.

A senior government source with knowledge of the plan told CBC News on Sunday that the gas tax would be reduced by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre. The source spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The cuts would come into effect on July 1 for a period of six months and are part of the Ford government's plan to keep costs down for Ontario families and businesses.

The news was first reported by CP24 and CityNews.

The reduction would build on the provincial government's 2018 announcement to reduce gas tax prices by 4.3 cents per litre. When combined with the savings from the Ford government's proposed legislation, the reduction in provincial taxes and charges on gas will total 10 cents per litre.

This would be the first time Ontario has reduced the gas tax in over 30 years.