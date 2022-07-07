Gas prices drop 12 cents to about $1.79 per litre in most Ontario cities
Price drop attributed to lower cost for crude
Gasoline prices have dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of oil this week.
GasBuddy is reporting prices are down to about $1.79 in major cities in Ontario from $1.91 on Wednesday, while cities like Vancouver and Montreal saw prices drop around six cents overnight.
Rory Johnston, founder of Commodity Context, says the lower prices at the pump come after crude dropped by about US$10 a barrel to fall below US$100 a barrel on Tuesday.
He says consumers are also seeing lower prices because refining margins, which have shot up on limited processing capacity and high gasoline demand, have dropped about 25 per cent in recent days.
The drop might be temporary as some of the declines were likely from investors unwinding speculative positions, says Johnston, while the fundamental problem of supply shortages remains an issue.
He says he expects continued volatility in prices as investors weigh recession fears against high current demand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?