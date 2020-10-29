Multi-city bust dismantles street gang, Toronto police say

Police say they expect 114 people will face more than 800 criminal charges following an investigation that involved officers from forces across the province.

Toronto police said Thursday that Project Sunder began as an investigation into the Eglinton West Crips, which its officers consider a "dangerous street gang." The probe targeted 100 individuals they believe are linked to murders, drugs and human trafficking.

That investigation morphed into a gun and drug investigation that unfolded in 15 cities — from Ottawa to the GTA to Thunder Bay.

"We have been successful in dismantling this criminal organization and taking guns and drugs off the streets of many communities," said Toronto Police Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw.

After executing 141 search warrants, police seized:

31 firearms, including some with over-capacity magazines.

Seven kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, and two kilograms of crystal meth.

More than $300,000 in cash.

No details have been released so far about who was charged and what specific charges they're facing.