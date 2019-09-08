Ontario announces $350K grant for Canadian Film Centre

Ontario has announced a $350,000 grant for a nationally-recognized film school and training centre for creators and entrepreneurs in television and media.

Lisa MacLeod, minister for tourism, culture and sport, made the announcement at the Canadian Film Centre in Toronto Sunday.

"Ontario's talented content producers and other industry professionals showcase all that our province has to offer," said MacLeod. "We're ready to share it with the world by investing in the Canadian Film Centre's television and film training activities to grow this important $1.9 billion-dollar industry."

The CFC was founded by Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison in 1988, marking its 30th anniversary in 2018. Their programs are geared toward artists who have experience in feature film and television production to help grow their business networks inside Canada and beyond.

The funding comes just weeks after MacLeod made headlines for a photo tweeted with Canadian band Billy Talent that the group said misrepresented a meeting they had. The band issued a statement following the tweet saying the purpose of their meeting was to discuss recent cuts made by the province to the Ontario Music Fund and the negative impact on artists resulting from them.

Last spring, the government announced it would be cutting the fund by more than half from $15 million to about $7 million.

Saturday's announced funding is in addition to over to $1.5 million in funding for the Toronto International Film Festival through the Ontario Creates and the Ontario Arts Council.

In a release, the province says that in 2018, film and television production supported by Ontario was up almost 19 per cent from 2017, and that the number of jobs increased by 4,300.