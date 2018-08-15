Skip to Main Content
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make energy announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make energy announcement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Energy Minister Greg Rickford are set to make an announcement in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario's premier is set to make an announcement about hydro on Wednesday afternoon alongside Energy Minister Greg Rickford.

The government hasn't released any details about what will be discussed, other than to say it involves hydro.

Ford and Rickford are set to speak at 4 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Hydro One announced it has a new board of directors, following Ford's move to oust the former CEO, Mayo Schmidt. 

