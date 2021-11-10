Ford asks municipalities not to seek own child-care deals amid federal talks
Federal Liberal government has made deals with 7 provinces and 1 territory
Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants municipalities to wait for his government to strike a deal with Ottawa on child care instead of trying to start their own negotiations.
Ford made the comments today as some city councils have started formally considering asking Ottawa to work with them on $10-per-day child care as federal-provincial talks continue.
Toronto city council was to consider a motion on the topic this week, Niagara Regional council has asked staff to investigate their options and Hamilton councillors are set to discuss it later this month.
The federal Liberal government has made deals with seven provinces and one territory on its $30-billion, five-year child care plan, but Ontario has yet to sign on.
Ford says the province can negotiate a better deal if it stays united.
He says he's "pleading" with municipalities not to make "side-deals" with the federal government as talks continue.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?