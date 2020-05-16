Golf courses, marinas and private parks kick off Ontario's 1st stage of reopening today

Golf courses, marinas and private parks will be allowed to open starting Saturday marking Ontario's first stage of economic recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This first stage will also include resuming construction projects and the reopening of some workplaces, seasonal activities and health-care settings.

Starting Tuesday, May 19, retail stores outside of shopping malls with street entrances can begin reopening with physical distancing measures.

Outdoor recreational activities and many individual sport competitions will also get the green light starting Tuesday.

Ontario has seen 21,494 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January, with slightly over 75 per cent now resolved.

On Friday the province reported 1,825 total deaths, an increase of 27 from the previous day. But figures CBC News has collected from local public health units show at least 1,927 deaths.

The province's data from Friday reported 986 hospitalizations and 179 people in intensive care, which represents drops of 40 and five, respectively. There were also six fewer people reported to be on ventilators, with that number now standing at 135.

Ontario is also reporting 1,320 resident deaths in long-term care facilities, alongside 186 current outbreaks in the province's 630 long-term care homes.

'We cannot let our guard down now': Premier

Earlier this week Premier Doug Ford warned "businesses should open only if they're ready," adding the province will be watching the COVID-19 case numbers "like a hawk."

"We cannot let our guard down now," he said.

The first stage also involves "gradually restarting" scheduled surgeries, along with allowing libraries to open for pickup, and allowing property management services, such as cleaning, painting and pool maintenance, to resume.

Domestic workers, such as housekeepers and cooks, can also resume work Tuesday — although Ontarians are technically still required to limit contact to those inside their own households.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford seen during his daily COVID-19 press conference in Toronto on Tuesday. Ford said Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has been in contact with the province about Toronto being used as a hub city if the NHL returned to play. (Steve Russell/Pool/The Canadian Press)

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters Friday that provincial health officials are currently examining the idea of families "bubbling" or "cohorting" with other households, and expects to have more to say next week about that issue.

"That's something we're studying very closely right now," she said.

Right now, Ontario's emergency legislation prohibits social gatherings of more than five people, even if held at a "private dwelling."

The province's website states that everyone should practice physical distancing, which "means staying at least two metres away from anyone outside your household."