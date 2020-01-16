Ontario sending 9 more firefighters to Australia to battle wildfires
Ontario has now sent 28 firefighting staff since the start of Australlia's fire season
The Ontario government says it's sending nine more firefighters this week to help battle bush fires ravaging parts of Australia.
Australia is facing one of the worst bush fire seasons in recent memory and there are a couple of months of summer still to come.
Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski said seven people being sent Thursday are management personnel who will help co-ordinate the fight.
Two more management staff will be sent Friday.
Today <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ontario</a> will be sending an additional 7 fire management personnel to assist Australia. They will fill roles on two <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canadian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canadian</a> Incident Management Teams that will be assigned to active fires in the state of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Victoria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Victoria</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/CIFFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CIFFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/mIhWHyfku8">pic.twitter.com/mIhWHyfku8</a>—@ONforestfires
The latest addition means a total of 28 firefighting staff from Ontario have been sent to Australia since the start of their fire season.
The province is sending their firefighters as part of a reciprocal agreement where countries and jurisdictions around the world send each other firefighting staff during times of high wildfire activity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.