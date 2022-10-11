102 Ontarians have died in fires this year and the winter months pose more risk, officials say

Ontario's Fire Marshal says the province is currently on track to surpass the number of fire deaths recorded last year.

Jon Pegg said Tuesday there have been 102 fire-related deaths reported in Ontario so far this year, including two more that happened on the Thanksgiving weekend.

He says the province saw a total of 125 fire deaths last year, which was one of the worst years on record.

"These numbers don't sit well with me," said Pegg at a news conference marking Fire Prevention Week.

Unattended cooking and careless smoking remain the top two causes for house fires, but the risk goes up as the weather turns colder. Pegg says the winter months usually see the highest number of house fires due to the use of heating.

Pegg says people should have working smoke alarms and fire-escape plans to reduce the risk of death.

"On average, Ontarians believe they have five minutes to evacuate a house fire. The grim reality is in most cases, you have 60 seconds or less," said Pegg.

Residential fires are the leading type of unintentional fire-related deaths in Canada, accounting for 92 per cent of deaths, Pegg says.

This year has seen a few high-profile fire deaths, particularly in Brampton. In January, a house fire killed three children, and another in March that killed a family of five.