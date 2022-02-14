With Ontario's spring budget not far off, finance minister to deliver financial update
Peter Bethlenfalvy to provide update Monday
Ontario's finance minister is set to release an update Monday on the province's finances.
Peter Bethlenfalvy will release Ontario's third-quarter finances and discuss the province's economic and fiscal outlook.
The financial update comes not long before the province's anticipated budget, which has to be tabled by March 31.
Ontario's Financial Accountability Office released a report last week that predicted smaller deficits than the government's previous projections, largely due to increases in revenue.
The FAO expects a budget deficit of $2.8 billion by 2023-24, compared to a government outlook last fall of $11.4 billion.
The government's fall economic statement projects far less revenue compared to the FAO's assessment, and the fiscal watchdog says some of that gap — $1.7 billion in 2023-24 — could be potential unannounced tax cuts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?