'We need certainty,' says Premier Doug Ford in response to proposed health-care deal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his government is "confident" a deal is forthcoming following the federal government's proposal to spend $196.1 billion on health care over the next decade.

"We're grateful for the offer, we are grateful for sitting down with the prime minister but we want sustainability, we need certainty moving forward, not just for a few years, five or 10 years, but decades to come," Ford told reporters at Queen's Park Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the plan, which would see the provinces and territories get an unconditional $2-billion extra in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT) intended to relieve "immediate pressure on the health-care system, especially in pediatric hospitals, emergency rooms and surgical and diagnostic backlogs."

That number was not quite the $28 billion a year CHT increase the premiers had been asking for.

Ford said he intends to review the deal with his fellow premiers, and a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones said a meeting has been scheduled for Ford and Jones on Thursday with federal intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic LeBlanc and federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

"Frankly, I was a little surprised that there wasn't more focus on community care and home care," Jones said Wednesday, during an announcement on home care spending.

"To me, it is a very natural place for the patient experience to be improved and enhanced."

Dr. Jane Philpott, who was the federal health minister the last time a deal was brokered with the provinces, called Trudeau's proposal "underwhelming" and "not actually what Canadians have been waiting for."

"Canadians have been waiting for some kind of vision, some kind of imagination of how our health-care system could be better," said Philpott, currently the dean of the faculty of health sciences and director of the school of medicine at Queen's University.

"Many of us on the front lines of care have been saying for a very long time that we have to fix some of the fundamental ways that our systems are designed," she told CBC's Metro Morning.

"One of the loudest conversations in recent months is that there are now 6.5 million Canadians who don't have a doctor or any other family care provider."

The federal proposal also includes $25 billion in targeted funding for family doctors, mental health, surgical backlogs and health data systems.