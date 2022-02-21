Man, 23, dies after snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in Ontario

Police say a 23-year-old man has died from an overnight snowmobile crash on Six Mile Lake in southern Ontario.



They say officers responded to the crash at the west shoreline of Walpole Island just before 2 a.m. Sunday.



Ontario Provincial Police say one of the two men on the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a Toronto trauma hospital.



Investigators identified the man who died as Kye Linssen, 23, of Oro-Medonte Township, Ont.



They say the second man, who is also 23, remains in hospital.



Police say they're still investigating the cause of the crash.