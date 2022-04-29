Tell us about your issues with finding a family doctor in Ontario
Are you struggling to find a family doctor in Ontario? CBC Toronto wants to hear from you about what that's meant for your health and how you've been able to seek out medical care.
Some 1.8 million Ontarians don't have a family doctor, and that number could rise
