Tell us about your issues with finding a family doctor in Ontario

Are you struggling to find a family doctor in Ontario? CBC Toronto wants to hear from you about what that's meant for your health and how you've been able to seek out medical care. 

Some 1.8 million Ontarians don't have a family doctor, and that number could rise

If you don't have a family doctor in Ontario, where have you turned to get care? Here, patients wait at the emergency department of Humber River Hospital. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

Please consider filling out the form below to help us cover this important issue:

