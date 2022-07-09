Ontario expands coverage of cystic fibrosis drug

Ontario is expanding coverage for a cystic fibrosis treatment to include children between the ages of six to 11.

The province says Trikafta will be covered through Ontario's publicly funded drug program for that age group, after previously only being available to those 12 and older.

The government says it is making the change based on new recommendations by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technology in Health.

It also says an eligibility criteria related to the measurement of a patient's lung function is being dropped in order to further reduce barriers to access.