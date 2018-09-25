Ontario must get ready for climate change, minister says

Ontario's environment minister says the province needs to ready itself for climate change and it has begun work on a new plan that will not include cap-and-trade, green energy legislation from the previous government or carbon pricing.

The plan is to be rolled out this fall after public consultations.

"We are out talking to people about the approach we're going to take," Rod Phillips told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday. "That approach won't include a carbon price. But we do, for example, plan, as we said during the election, to have an emissions-reductions fund to fight climate change."

Phillips said "there are a number of mechanisms" to make larger polluters pay, but he did not say how exactly the fund will work.

Ontario is getting a new climate change plan. After the cancellation of Cap and Trade and a move to repeal the Green Energy Act, the PCs say they will consult YOU this fall on a new plan that addresses emissions punishes polluters. We'll speak with Environment Minister Rod Phillips about the changes we've seen, and the changes to come. 11:32

Details have to be worked out, but the fund will focus on reducing greenhouse gases, he added. "We are focusing on the polluters, in terms of people producing the most emissions, not on individual families and people."

Severe weather events are 'going to continue to happen'

Phillips said the plan is necessary because climate change is a major problem. Building resilience is important, he said.

"Absolutely, I see the connection between what we are doing to the environment and these extreme weather events. We need to prepare for the changes that are coming," he said.

"These kinds of severe weather events are going to continue to happen."

Damage from a tornado that hit Friday is seen in the west Ottawa community of Dunrobin on Monday. Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips says: 'Absolutely, I see the connection between what we are doing to the environment and these extreme weather events.' (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

As for carbon pricing, Phillips said the province believes it is not an effective way to change behaviour.

Phillips insisted the province is willing to work with the federal government on climate change, despite vowing to do everything in its power to fight a federal carbon tax. But he said he does not want to see the federal government fail in its attempt to address the problem and that governments do need to work together.

"I don't want the federal government to be unsuccessful," he said. "But that approach, pricing carbon, obviously isn't popular ... with Canadians."

Phillips said he has talked to his federal counterpart, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, about other ways to tackle the issue.

Rod Phillips says he has told his federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, that Ontario is interested in working with the federal government on ways other than a carbon tax to fight climate change. (Melanie Ferrier/CBC)

The announcement of a climate-change plan comes after the government approved a regulation that calls for the end of the province's cap-and-trade program. The program was brought in by the previous Liberal government.

It also comes after the government introduced legislation to repeal the Green Energy Act, a bill that aimed to bolster the province's green energy industry, and after it cancelled 758 renewable energy contracts.

Earlier this month, the province announced it has filed a statement with the Ontario Court of Appeal that summarizes the arguments it will make when it challenges the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax.

Ontario needs climate change plan now, commissioner says

Meanwhile, a new report on Tuesday from Ontario's Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe called on the provincial government to enact a climate change law that would lower emissions and fund solutions to the problem.

In the report, "Climate Action in Ontario: What's Next?," Saxe said climate change programs "gutted" by the PC government since it was elected were starting to reap benefits.

Ontario's Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe is calling on the provincial government to enact a new climate change law that lowers emissions. Programs 'gutted' by the province were starting to reap benefits, she says in a new report. (Office of the Environmental Commissioner of Ontario)

"Most of the cap-and-trade money was funding energy efficiency programs in Ontario communities in schools, public housing, transit and hospitals, for example, that would have reduced GHGs and saved millions of dollars in energy costs," she said.

Greenhouse gas emissions were going down

Greenhouse gas emissions went down from 2005 to 2016 after the province closed coal power plants, she noted in the report. In 2016, emissions were the lowest since reporting began, she said.

Saxe said cap-and-trade was working for the province.

"Dismantling a climate change law that was working is bad for our environment, bad for our health and bad for business," she said.

"The Cap and Trade Cancellation Act, the government's proposed replacement climate law, is much too weak."

Discharge is seen coming out of the chimneys of the Portlands Energy Centre in Toronto. A report by Ontario's Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe says the province's greenhouse gas emissions were going down, and in 2016, they were the lowest since reporting began in 1990. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Saxe said a climate change law that replaces what is being cancelled or repealed is needed immediately.

"A meaningful climate law needs science-based emissions budgets, a legal obligation to stay within those budgets and credible, transparent progress reporting. Ontario can still choose sensible solutions that help families make ends meet while bringing climate pollution down," she said.

"Polluter-pay tools, for example, give people more choice and a fair reward for reducing their emissions, and can help reduce other taxes they pay."

'Window for action is closing'

Saxe said the government is not preparing for the impacts of climate change already evident in the province. Ontario residents can expect wilder, warmer weather, stronger storms, heavier flooding, heat waves and more health risks due to climate change, she said.

"Ontarians tell me they are ready to act on climate change, but the government needs to lead. Our window for action is closing — soon it will be too late."

Saxe encouraged Ontario residents to comment on the Cap and Trade Cancellation Act on the province's environmental registry before the Oct. 11 deadline.