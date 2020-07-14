Ontario to end practice of birth alerts that's led to babies being seized from new mothers

The Ontario government is directing children's aid societies to stop sending "birth alerts" — the controversial practice of notifying hospitals when they believe a newborn may need protection after delivery.

These alerts disproportionately affect "racialized and marginalized parents," says a government news release issued Tuesday.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls last year recommended immediately ending the practice.

Instead, the focus should shift to prevention and early-intervention for expecting parents, said Jill Dunlop, associate minister of children and women's issues, in a statement.

There should be collaboration between families, service providers and community partners to support parents and ensure more families stay together, the news release said.

So-called hospital or birth alerts can lead to babies being seized from mothers shortly after being born.

"Expectant mothers can be deterred from seeking prenatal care or parenting supports while pregnant due to fears of having a birth alert issued," the news release said.

The British Columbia government said it was ending the practice of birth alerts last year. Manitoba also promised to end birth alerts, although the plan was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Ontario government is telling children's aid societies to stop sending birth alerts by October 15. It says birth alerts have never been required under provincial law and have been used inconsistently.

"This is a step in the right direction in helping racialized and marginalized communities across Ontario," said Jamil Jivani, Ontario's advocate for community opportunities, in a statement.