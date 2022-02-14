Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Ontario to make some emergency tools permanent to stop illegal blockades

The Ontario government is introducing legislation to provide police officers with more enforcement tools to respond to illegal blockades.

Act aims to make some state of emergency powers permanent

Clara Pasieka · CBC News ·
On Friday Feb. 11, 2022, protesters against pandemic restrictions maintained a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ont. Proposed legislation aims to give law enforcement the tools to respond to such blockades without the province invoking an emergency. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Weeks after protests disrupted an international border crossing in Windsor, Ont. the provincial government is introducing new legislation to better protect international border crossings from a repeat of what happened in February. 

The proposed legislation, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022, gives law enforcement tools at the ready, without needing to invoke a provincial emergency — something the province did last month to respond to the protests.

"We can't afford the economic impacts that we saw as a result of recent blockades and occupations in Windsor and Ottawa," said Attorney General Doug Downey. "This is why we are taking action to provide new tools to support the important work of police and prosecutors to hold offenders accountable and to ensure your justice is done."

The legislation, being introduced Monday, provides police officers with more enforcement tools, including the ability to suspend drivers' licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates of those involved in an illegal blockade as well as remove and store other objects contributing to a blockade.

The proposed act also includes a nearly $96 million investment to: establish a permanent Emergency Response Team for the Ontario Provincial Police, enhance training at the Ontario Police College with a focus on effective public order policing and to purchase heavy equipment such as tow trucks. 

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the act is narrow in scope and will not impede Ontarians' ability to peacefully protest. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clara Pasieka

Clara Pasieka is a CBC journalist and associate producer in Toronto. She has also worked in CBC's national bureau and as a reporter in the Northwest Territories, Ontario and New Brunswick. She holds a Masters degree in Public Policy, Law and Public Administration from York University.

    With files from the Canadian Press

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    now