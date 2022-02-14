Ontario to make some emergency tools permanent to stop illegal blockades

Weeks after protests disrupted an international border crossing in Windsor, Ont. the provincial government is introducing new legislation to better protect international border crossings from a repeat of what happened in February.

The proposed legislation, Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022, gives law enforcement tools at the ready, without needing to invoke a provincial emergency — something the province did last month to respond to the protests.

"We can't afford the economic impacts that we saw as a result of recent blockades and occupations in Windsor and Ottawa," said Attorney General Doug Downey. "This is why we are taking action to provide new tools to support the important work of police and prosecutors to hold offenders accountable and to ensure your justice is done."

The legislation, being introduced Monday, provides police officers with more enforcement tools, including the ability to suspend drivers' licences and vehicle permits, seize licence plates of those involved in an illegal blockade as well as remove and store other objects contributing to a blockade.

The proposed act also includes a nearly $96 million investment to: establish a permanent Emergency Response Team for the Ontario Provincial Police, enhance training at the Ontario Police College with a focus on effective public order policing and to purchase heavy equipment such as tow trucks.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the act is narrow in scope and will not impede Ontarians' ability to peacefully protest.