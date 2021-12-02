Ontario to lower eligibility age for booster shots to people 50 and older
The Ontario government will announce on Thursday that it will lower the age of eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to people aged 50 and older this year.
Expansion of eligibility expected around mid-December, sources say
Two sources told CBC Toronto that the expansion of eligibility is expected to begin around mid-December.
