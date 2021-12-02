Skip to Main Content
Ontario to lower eligibility age for booster shots to people 50 and older

The Ontario government will announce on Thursday that it will lower the age of eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to people aged 50 and older this year.

Expansion of eligibility expected around mid-December, sources say

CBC News ·
Two sources told CBC Toronto that the expansion of eligibility is expected to begin around mid-December.

More to come

