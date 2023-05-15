Most Ontario elementary teachers experienced or witnessed school violence, survey finds

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says three-quarters of its members have reported experiencing or witnessing violence against staff members.

The union commissioned a survey of its members earlier this year and president Karen Brown says learning is being disrupted due to violence in schools because the system is underfunded and under-resourced.

The survey was conducted by Statcom among a representative sample of members on ETFO's behalf. It found that overall, 77 per cent of members have personally been subjected to violence or seen it against another member.

"The Ford government must take immediate action to address the unacceptable and troubling level of violence in schools," Brown said.

Asked what his government is doing to prevent violence in schools, Premier Doug Ford did not provide specific policy examples but said some of the issue starts at home.

"God forbid I ever went up and hit a teacher, I'd get twice the hit when I got home," Ford said at an unrelated media availability Monday.

Province has been investing in schools: education minister

In response to the report, Education Minister Stephen Lecce pointed to a $24 million funding announcement the province made in April aimed at reducing violence in schools.

"I think we've seen an increase in level mental health challenges right across society and that manifestation has impacted schools," Lecce said during a media availability at Queen's Park.

Of the money announced in April, $12 million is set to support the salaries of psychologists, social workers and child and youth workers, according to a media release. As well as $4 million intended to support the salaries of educational assistants to work with students who need additional support.

Brown said that funding is a acknowledges that violence is occurring in Ontario schools.

"But we need more supports, we need more funding. That's not enough to keep up with inflation and not enough to keep up with the amount of money that they've taken out of the system," she said.

The survey also found the share of union members who have personally been subjected to violence or seen it involving another union member rises to 86 per cent when surveying just people who work in special education.

The survey found that 42 per cent of ETFO members have had a physical injury, illness or psychological injury or illness as a result of workplace violence against them this school year.

Brown said those most likely to have had physical force attempted or used against them are designated early child educators, educational support personnel and professional support personnel.

"The survey results may shock the public, but they are not a surprise to ETFO members. We've been hearing about the pervasive violence in schools from our members across the province for years," she said.