Ontario introducing electric vehicle GO bus service

Ontario is introducing new electric buses into Metrolinx's fleet — a move the province says will support electric vehicle growth, reduce emissions and expand green transit options across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

"This is just the beginning," said Premier Doug Ford at a press conference Friday.

"The future is electric, and we're going to lead the charge."

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says the transit agency will have two electric buses to start that will hit the road on Monday, with possibility of a bigger fleet down the road.

Verster says while the buses cost roughly $1.5 million each — about double how much a diesel-run bus costs — their lower operating and lifecycle costs can help offset the difference.

The province adds these buses can travel about 225 to 300 kilometres without needing a charge — something Metrolinx needs to contend with as some routes can be up to 650 kilometres long.

"This is why we are trialling the two buses to see what is the maximum range we can get," said Verster.

The province says it has been testing electric GO buses since December of 2021, and will evaluate feedback from riders to help inform the expansion of the program.

Commuters on the Mississauga/North York, Milton/North York, Oshawa/Yorkdale and Oshawa/Finch Express lines will be able to board the new buses, which the province says will be "quieter" than their diesel counterparts and provide access to USB chargers.