Ontario government ends electric and hydrogen vehicle incentive programs

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that it has ended incentive programs for electric and hydrogen vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations, with the latter ending immediately.

The move comes just over a week after the provincial government cancelled the cap-and-trade program as a part of cost-saving measures.

The Ministry of Transportation said both the electric and hydrogen vehicle and electric vehicle charging incentive programs were funded through cap-and-trade proceeds and were cancelled as a result.

While the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive program was cancelled as of Wednesday, charging stations purchased and/or installed before July 11 will be able to receive incentives through the program if the application is submitted within 60 days.

The province says cancelling the cap-and-trade program will help it achieve its goal of bringing gas prices down by 10 cents a litre and cutting costs for Ontarians by $1.9 billion per year.