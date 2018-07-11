Ontario government ends electric and hydrogen vehicle incentive programs
Incentives for electric vehicle charging stations will end immediately, Ministry of Transportation says
The move comes just over a week after the provincial government cancelled the cap-and-trade program as a part of cost-saving measures.
The Ministry of Transportation said both the electric and hydrogen vehicle and electric vehicle charging incentive programs were funded through cap-and-trade proceeds and were cancelled as a result.
While the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive program was cancelled as of Wednesday, charging stations purchased and/or installed before July 11 will be able to receive incentives through the program if the application is submitted within 60 days.
The province says cancelling the cap-and-trade program will help it achieve its goal of bringing gas prices down by 10 cents a litre and cutting costs for Ontarians by $1.9 billion per year.