Still not sure who to vote for in the Ontario election? This guide will help you decide

Planning to vote on Thursday, June 2? Here's everything you need to know to make the process smooth and simple.

Here's the situation: Ontario's election is days away and you want to vote but can't decide who to vote for.

Let CBC News help.

Here's a roundup of some of our election coverage that highlights the differences in the parties — and we'll even do our best to indicate how long it'll take to read each piece.

Oh, and if you've already cast a ballot at an advance poll or have already done the research on who you'll vote for on June 2, please consider sharing this story with someone you know who isn't quite there.

Help! I haven't followed Ontario politics whatsoever

If you're starting from ground zero and have about 15 minutes, try Vote Compass.

The civic engagement tool, created by Vox Pop Labs, asks you a series of questions (don't worry if you can't answer all of them) and shows you where you stand in relation to the four major parties — the Progressive Conservatives, the New Democratic Party, the Liberals and the Green Party of Ontario.

No, Vote Compass is not telling you who to vote for. If you have more questions about the tool, head here.

I follow politics but I'm having a hard time telling the parties apart

There's a lot of arguing on the campaign trail. We get it.

This may feel like homework — this is a 15 minute-plus job, if you want to read thoroughly — but the best way to break down how the parties differ is to review their platforms.

You can find all of those platforms (note: the PC platform is largely the budget they tabled at Queen's Park but did not pass before heading into the campaign) in this story.

I don't have time to read those platforms

Understood. We took a crack at breaking down the platforms on some key affordability issues, knowing that might be top of mind for you during a campaign where we're also seeing record inflation.

Most of these stories will take a couple of minutes to read. Here's where the major parties stand on:

If you don't see the topic you're looking for in this list it's back to the previous step, or you can search for other CBCNews.ca stories published by our Ontario newsrooms during the campaign.

WATCH | Grocery shopping in Toronto neighbourhood shows how much prices are jumping:

Grocery shopping in Jane-Finch shows how much prices are jumping Duration 2:54 Humber River-Black Creek residents, and a food organization that helps them, hoping for more support from whoever wins the provincial election.

I prefer to vote for the party leader I like best

Remember, you vote for your local MPP and not (in most cases) the party leader, so it's worth reading about the parties.

But if you want to learn more about the leaders, the CBC's provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley interviewed three of the four major political party leaders early in the campaign. PC Leader Doug Ford has declined interview opportunities with CBC News.

Here are those interviews:

How do I know who's winning and losing?

Plenty of Ontarians consider voting strategically — especially in the final days before an election — but it can be difficult.

For a picture of who is ahead you can use the CBC's poll tracker, which averages out a number of polls. (Spoiler alert: Ford's PC Party has held a firm lead throughout the entire campaign.)

The best polling is done at the provincial level and riding-level polls are typically less reliable.

Have a question for the CBCNews.ca team that you don't see in here? Send us an email!