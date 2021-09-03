How to watch the 2022 Ontario election night special and get live results

Ontarians vote for their next government on June 2 and CBC News will bring you all of the latest results as well as expert analysis across all of our platforms.

Remember: Polls close at 9 p.m. ET, so if you're a citizen in Ontario you have until then to cast a ballot.

Here's how you can follow the election on TV, radio and online:

How to watch on TV

Ontario Votes 2022: election night Live in CBC News brings all of the election results and expert analysis as Ontarians head to the polls.

Our special: Ontario Votes 2022: Election Night, is set to run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Dwight Drummond will host the show, which will feature analysis from provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley, Vassy Kapelos and other experts, as well as results from Éric Grenier.

We will have reporters in the field across the province as well as the campaign headquarters of every major party leader.

While it's impossible to predict, the last election was called within the first half hour, so you may want to tune in early.

CBC News will also bring you election day coverage before the polls close.

There will be a special edition of Power & Politics (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET) with Kapelos hosting from Toronto. At 7 p.m. ET, CBC News Network will continue the election countdown from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

How to listen on CBC Radio One

CBC Radio's Jill Dempsey and Rebecca Zandbergen will host a live provincewide radio special beginning at 9 p.m. ET to bring you the results, the reaction and expert analysis you need.

You can tune in on your radio or stream the special online:

Online

Our digital team will bring you all of the biggest breaking news stories of the evening.

CBCNews.ca will have up-to-the-minute election results. You'll be able to use our page to find out who wins in your riding, and your local CBC site will have coverage of how races played out in your region.

You can also stream the election night special on our results page, or any of the following platforms:

There will also be a streaming version of the show with ASL, which you can find here.

If you don't want to miss a beat, download the CBC News app for iOS and Android, where you can sign up for push alerts that will send all of the highlights to your phone.

And keep following CBCNews.ca on the morning after the vote. We'll have analysis of how the parties performed and what the election results mean for your life.