Check back here for results as Ontario voters head to the polls to elect a new government

Ontario voters are heading to the polls Thursday to elect a new government, after a mostly humdrum campaign dominated by affordability issues.

Voting stations across the province are set to close at 9 p.m. ET. A total of 124 seats are up for grabs, with 63 needed for a majority at Queen's Park.

This story will be updated with all the latest developments as the evening unfolds. Be sure to check back for major election calls from the CBC News decision desk.

Election day began with technical issues at various polling places, with some having to temporarily resort to paper ballots. It is unclear how widespread the problems were.

Similarly, for at least five hours, the Elections Ontario portal that parties rely on to guide their get-out-the-vote campaigns didn't work.

By about 2:30 p.m. ET, Elections Ontario said it had fixed the problem. The issue didn't affect voters at the polls, but rather the information that flows to parties to let them know who has or has not voted, which is known as "strike-off data."

Ford likely needs majority to stay on as premier

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives went into election day leading in public polls.

The PCs spent the last four years governing with a legislative majority after winning in 76 ridings in the 2018 vote. After some MPPs defected and several more were tossed from the caucus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PCs held 67 seats when the legislature dissolved in early May.

Ford ran a tightly controlled front-runner's campaign, with his handlers deliberately limiting his exposure to media questions. Many PC candidates also refused to give media interviews or participate in local debates.

The best-case scenario for the PCs is to expand their majority, but it's not clear how the presence of right-of-centre minor parties could impact their vote share in some key ridings.

Another majority is likely the only way Ford could continue on as premier, as the leaders of the other main parties have all said they would not support a PC minority government.

Bad blood between Ford's rivals

The 29-day campaign also featured a lot of bad blood between the New Democrats and Liberals, with both positioning themselves as the only party capable of toppling Ford.

Andrea Horwath's NDP was the official opposition for the last four years after picking up 40 seats in 2018, the party's best showing in Ontario since it formed government in 1990. A significant number of those wins came with narrow margins, and many recent polls put the NDP on track to lose seats while remaining in opposition.

This election marks Horwath's fourth as NDP leader, and potentially her last if her party fails to form government .

Steven Del Duca's Liberals spent the latter part of the campaign hammering a message that "only Liberals beat Conservatives," while spending much of their time campaigning in NDP-held ridings.

The party was electorally decimated in 2018 after spending 15 years in power at Queen's Park. The Liberals held on to just seven seats, losing official party status. They need to win in at least 12 ridings this time to regain party status.

Polling suggests the Liberals could win a larger percentage of the popular vote than the NDP while securing fewer seats, as their support is diluted over a larger number of ridings.

Del Duca, who lost in his home riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge to the PCs in 2018, faces a tough battle to win back the seat. Liberal insiders have told CBC News it could be tough for him to continue on as leader if he fails to do so.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Greens believe they have a shot to expand their previous caucus of one in the legislature. Leader Mike Schreiner looks set to win again in Guelph, while the party has put its hopes for a second seat on the riding of Parry Sound-Muskoka. The Greens are locked in a tight race there with the PCs.