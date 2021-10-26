Ontario's education minister says 50,000 people could lose their jobs if the province mandated COVID-19 vaccines for education workers.

Responding to the NDP in question period today, Stephen Lecce said such a policy would mean pink slips for tens of thousands of educators when Ontario already faces staffing challenges.

He says any unvaccinated staff member has to provide proof of a negative test to enter a school.

The government says the 50,000 figure includes education workers who are unvaccinated or won't disclose their status.

Earlier this month Lecce said about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Some school boards, such as the Toronto District School Board and some hospitals, have enacted tougher policies that include possible termination.