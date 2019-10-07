Ontario education workers reach deal with province, averting Monday school strike
Some 55,000 education workers in Ontario will not strike Monday after successful last-minute contract talks with the provincial government, according to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
Last-minute talks allow CUPE, government to reach tentative deal
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing a number of education support workers across the province, reached a tentative deal on Sunday evening — a move that should allow public schools to open as normal.
More to come.
