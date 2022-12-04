Ontario education workers vote on tentative deal

Education workers in Ontario will wrap up voting today on whether to accept a tentative deal their union struck with the provincial government.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says more than 50,000 education workers, including custodians and early childhood educators, have been able to vote since online ratification opened last week.

Those workers walked off the job last month after the province passed — then later repealed — legislation that imposed a four-year contract on them and banned them from striking.

The union is slated to announce the results of the vote tomorrow.