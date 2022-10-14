Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator

Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and early childhood educators have agreed to mediation with the government in contract talks that have inched toward a strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers in the province, says it welcomes the assistance of a mediator.

William Kaplan also helped CUPE and the government reach a contract in 2019.

CUPE says another bargaining date has also now been added, so the parties will meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The news comes as CUPE awaits what's known as a "no board" report — the union requested one last week and if the conciliator issues it, the education workers will be in a legal strike position 17 days later.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, had said she hoped the request for a no board report would increase pressure on the government to reach a negotiated settlement.