Contract talks between Ontario education workers, government to involve mediator
William Kaplan previously helped CUPE reach a contract with government in 2019
Ontario education workers such as librarians, custodians and early childhood educators have agreed to mediation with the government in contract talks that have inched toward a strike.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 55,000 education workers in the province, says it welcomes the assistance of a mediator.
William Kaplan also helped CUPE and the government reach a contract in 2019.
CUPE says another bargaining date has also now been added, so the parties will meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The news comes as CUPE awaits what's known as a "no board" report — the union requested one last week and if the conciliator issues it, the education workers will be in a legal strike position 17 days later.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, had said she hoped the request for a no board report would increase pressure on the government to reach a negotiated settlement.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?