Talks reach make-or-break point as Ontario education workers strike looms

Last-minute contract talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government continue on Sunday with a threat of a province-wide strike by Ontario education workers looming.

CUPE served notice on Wednesday that some 55,000 members, from office administrators to special education assistants to custodians, are prepared to walk off the job Monday if a deal can't be reached. That notice was issued just two days into a work-to-rule campaign.

A strike by education workers would see the cancellation of classes and all recreational and after-school programs starting Monday.

On Thursday, school boards across Ontario sent notices to parents warning that without custodians, clerical staff, education assistants and others on site, they cannot guarantee students' safety and would be forced to close until workers get back on the job.

The following school boards across Toronto and its suburbs are among those expected to close:

Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Peel District School Board.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board.

York Region District School Board.

York Catholic District School Board.

Halton Catholic District School Board.

The TDSB is Canada's largest school board, serving roughly 246,000 students at 582 schools. Meanwhile, about 90,000 students would be affected in TCDSB.

TCDSB Chair Maria Rizzo says the decision to close schools is based on an assessment of health and safety considerations related to the needs of all students. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

TCDSB chair Maria Rizzo told CBC News that the decision to close schools is based on an assessment of health and safety considerations related to the needs of all students.

"We are really, really worried about special needs kids, especially those that require one-to-one supervision and care by education assistants, and we're worried about the health risks, about lead in the water if the pipes aren't flushed, the accumulation of garbage," Rizzo said.

"These are our support workers and they make our schools function so that kids and staff are safe and kids can learn."

Hope for a last-minute deal

The TCDSB chair said they are communicating with parents through an automated system called messenger.

"We've written a letter informing the parents that we are closing the schools if there is a strike," she said.

Rizzo said principals, teachers and all non-union staff are expected to report to work.

On Friday Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said there's still hope for a last-minute deal with CUPE workers. However, reaching an agreement will require the union to back down from what he calls an "unprecedented" escalation in job action.

Media blackout

Late on Saturday CUPE said there would be no further communication from the union as the parties continue to negotiate.

"The parties have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of negotiations in order to focus on reaching a settlement," spokesperson Mary Unan wrote in a statement.