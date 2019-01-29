Ontario is revealing more changes to its education system. Here's what to expect

Ontario is expected to reveal major reforms to its education system this morning, and critics are warning the changes could have "devastating" effects on students and teachers.

The Progressive Conservative government has made a slew of announcements related to education in recent weeks, including possible changes to autism funding, full-day kindergarten, and classroom sizes.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson is expected to provide more details about her government's plans during a news conference today at 8:30 a.m.

"I think the people of this province will be quite thrilled when they see the announcement," Premier Doug Ford told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday. "We're focusing on the students, we're making sure the students get the best education they can."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the students will go back to learning 'the basics' under the next curriculum. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Some educators, however, are worried that the coming reforms could result in a strained education system, including overworked teachers, a retrograde curriculum and ballooning class sizes.

"The morale is low amongst our members," said Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

Hammond disagreed with Ford, and said the anticipated changes will likely be "devastating for students and our members."

Hiring freeze, larger class sizes possible

The Ministry of Education has not said what exactly will be covered in Thompson's Friday announcement, but the province appears poised to make sweeping changes in numerous areas from funding to lessons.

On March 1, the ministry sent a memo to school boards recommending a hiring freeze ahead of Ontario's upcoming budget, and after recent consultations on class sizes and hiring practices.

The Tories are also working toward balancing a $13.5 billion deficit, though Ford has said his government will do so "responsibly."

Ontario's NDP say they're expecting Friday's announcement to include a four per cent slash to the current $29 billion in education spending.

"There are going to be additional pressures on our classes," said NDP education critic Marit Stiles of the possible cuts. "What [the PCs] really should be talking about right now is an increase and an investment in our schools."

Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, said the looming changes have teachers concerned about their jobs and students. (CBC)

There is also concern that a spending crunch will result in critical jobs going unfilled by the next school year, leading to larger class sizes as well.

In January, Thompson said the province was going to examine whether the existing caps on class sizes for students in kindergarten and Grades 1 to 3 will remain in place.

Currently, the class size cap is 29 students in kindergarten and 23 students in primary grades.

'Back to the basics'

During his remarks Wednesday, Ford also hinted at the province returning to a more traditional curriculum.

"I can tell you we're going back to the basics. We're making sure our students understand math, reading and arithmetic," Ford said.

Ford has repeatedly taken aim at the "discovery math" curriculum introduced by the former Liberal government, which places an emphasis on experimentation and problem solving rather than rote learning.

Annie Kidder, the executive director of the public education advocacy group People for Education, is concerned about the effects of an outdated curriculum.

Annie Kidder, of People for Education, said students today need a wider range of skills than ever before. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

"I think that all of us know that the world demands of us a lot more than the basics these days," she told CBC Toronto.

"We're talking about preparing students for the future. That future looks very complex, we have to make sure that we're certainly going beyond a very old idea of the basics," Kidder added.

A return to more traditional math lessons would mirror the Tories' decision to repeal Ontario's sex education curriculum, which had been updated in 2015 to include information on topics such as consent, cyberbullying and same-sex relationships.

The government has also promised an updated sex-education curriculum by the fall.