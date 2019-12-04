Ontario education minister to provide update on contract talks with high school teachers

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to provide an update on contract talks between the provincial government and the union that represents public high school teachers.

Contract talks appeared to be at a standstill on Tuesday ahead of a possible one-day strike that could close many schools across the province.

Earlier, Lecce had said his bargaining team had presented a new "framework" to negotiators for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation in an attempt to keep all parties at the table.

Both sides are bargaining at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.