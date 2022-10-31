The Ontario government has tabled legislation to prevent a strike by education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to speak with reporters on Monday, hours after announcing the government is bringing in legislation to block education workers from striking if a deal isn't reached by the end of this week.

CBC News is carrying Lecce's remarks live at 2 p.m. ET and you'll be able to watch them above.

On Sunday, education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gave the required five days' notice for job action, positioning 55,000 workers — including educational assistants, custodians and early childhood educators, but not teachers — to go on full strike as early as Friday.

Several Ontario school boards have said they will shut down schools if support staff withdraw their services.

The anti-strike legislation bound for Queen's Park on Monday would block that job action, but it's unclear for how long.

The government and education workers returned to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon but there doesn't appear to have been any progress since.