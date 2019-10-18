Ontario education minister holds news conference amid teacher contract talks
Ontario's education minister is set to hold a Friday afternoon news conference amid contract talks with the province's teachers.
Stephen Lecce is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET at Queen's Park
Stephen Lecce is set to speak at Queen's Park at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch his remarks live in the video above.
Earlier this week, the union representing Ontario public elementary school teachers asked for a conciliation officer to help with stalled contract talks with the government.
Meanwhile, the union representing secondary school teachers began the process of conducting strike votes across the province.
