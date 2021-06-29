Lecce to make announcement on combating Islamophobia in Ontario schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning on new initiatives to combat Islamophobia in schools across the province.

Lecce will be joined at th briefing by Kaleed Rasheed, MPP for Mississauga East-Cooksville, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch it live in the player above.

The expected announcement comes just weeks after four members of a London, Ont. family were killed, and a fifth injured, by a man who police say was motivated by anti-Muslim hate.

Lecce is also expected to take questions on the province's back-to-school plan for the fall as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. While Ontario has said it plans to implement a hybrid learning model — which would offer a virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year — questions remain around how exactly that will be rolled out.

Lecce said Monday that Ontario is committed to a full-time in-person return to school in September, but that parents should get a choice in whether or not to send their kids back to school with COVID-19 still a threat in much of the province.

But teachers' unions say that public education will suffer if teachers are forced to offer instruction both in-person and on-screen at the same time.

Lecce said that Ontario is seeking advice from Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's new chief medical officer of health, about reopening schools safely.