Scarborough MPP to advise Ontario education minister on bullying in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he has asked a Scarborough MPP to advise him on how to deal with bullying in schools as the province seeks new ways to keep students safe.

Scarborough Centre MPP Christina Mitas will talk to students, parents, teachers and experts about strategies to fight bullying. The new role for Mitas is one of five measures that Lecce announced on Wednesday.

Hundreds of members of two unions currently working to rule — the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation — demonstrated outside Ogden Junior Public School where Lecce made the announcement.

After his speech, people briefly surrounded Lecce's car as he tried to leave.

Lecce said the provincial government plans to conduct a survey of students about bullying, train teachers in de-escalation techniques, review school reporting practices on violence and review the definition of bullying in education ministry policies.

"By strengthening these mechanisms, we're putting the right measures in place. Because when it comes to the safety and inclusion at schools, we all share in this obligation — administrators, parents, teachers, and of course, our proud students," Lecce told reporters.

Lecce said young people need to know that there are caring adults who can help them.

"I know what it feels like to grow up feeling like you don't belong. It can be tough. For a lot of kids, the sense of being alone or apart can wear down on you. But I want them to know is this, that you are not alone, and you don't deserve to be bullied. There are people out there who love you and care about you, just the way you are."

Lecce also said in a statement Wednesday that the province is "working to change the culture to one where everyone sees the inherent dignity and the value of a person, irrespective of their faith, heritage or orientation or race or their income, to build a more accepting and inclusive province."

Mitas, a former teacher, said it is an "absolute honour" to be given the chance to help the province deal with bullying in schools and to make schools "bully free" zones.

"Bullying is no laughing matter and it has no place in Ontario's education system," Mitas said. "As educators, we know that we can always improve when it comes to students' well-being and safety."

In the release, the government said it has invested $3.18 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year on programs, partnerships and services that help "to promote a positive school climate, support healthy relationships, build empathy and address bullying and cyberbullying."