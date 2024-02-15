Ontario reaches deal with teachers in French-language public system

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system.

"I am pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative central agreement with the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)," Lecce said in a statement Thursday.

"This agreement ensures there will be no province-wide job actions or strikes in all elementary and secondary schools in the 12 publicly funded French-language school boards for the next three years."

The news comes weeks after members of the AEFO voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The structure of AEFO's deal is similar to those agreed to with elementary and secondary school teachers, sending outstanding matters such as salary to binding arbitration.

The province has negotiated tentative agreements that cover 72.5 per cent of Ontario's teachers in publicly funded schools.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association is now the only major teachers' union without such a deal in place, and Lecce says he encourages them to sign a deal.

"There is no justification for further delay," Lecce said.

AEFO president Anne Vinet-Roy says members' collective strength has demonstrated to the government and school boards that French-language education must be recognized, funded fairly and that its specific needs be taken into consideration.