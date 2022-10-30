Ontario education workers issue 5-day strike notice before negotiations resume

The union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers has given five days' notice of a potential provincewide strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents staff including educational assistants, custodians and early childhood educators, says a strike could start as soon as Friday if it doesn't reach a deal with the Ontario government.

The union has not indicated if education workers would engage in a full or partial strike, start with a work-to-rule campaign, or take some other course of action at that point.

Negotiations between the union and the province are scheduled to resume on Tuesday after sessions with a mediator last week broke down with both sides still far apart on wages.

Two Ontario school boards have said they will close schools if education workers go on a full strike.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board said last week that a "full withdrawal of service" by CUPE would mean they would not be able to ensure safe conditions for students and staff.