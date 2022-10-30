Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ontario education workers issue 5-day strike notice before negotiations resume

The union representing about 55,000 Ontario education workers has given five days' notice of a potential provincewide strike.

CUPE has yet to say whether strike would be full, partial, or start with work-to-rule

Almost 200 people gathered last weekend in front of the Toronto Congress Centre in support of education workers and their contract negotiations with the Ontario government. The Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario was meeting at the centre for their general meeting. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents staff including educational assistants, custodians and early childhood educators, says a strike could start as soon as Friday if it doesn't reach a deal with the Ontario government.

The union has not indicated if education workers would engage in a full or partial strike, start with a work-to-rule campaign, or take some other course of action at that point.

Negotiations between the union and the province are scheduled to resume on Tuesday after sessions with a mediator last week broke down with both sides still far apart on wages.

Two Ontario school boards have said they will close schools if education workers go on a full strike.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board said last week that a "full withdrawal of service" by CUPE would mean they would not be able to ensure safe conditions for students and staff.

